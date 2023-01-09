U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 8, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

Sunday 08/01/2023

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-H, 4-H, 7-S, 10-H, J-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
12, 14, 17, 27, 33 & 35 Bonus 32.

PICK-2: 7 4

PICK-3: 9 4 6

PICK-4: 9 7 7 8

ENCORE: 2703812

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 8, 9, 13, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25,
26, 30, 34, 39, 40, 50, 52, 53, 55, 63.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 1

PICK-3: 4 6 3

PICK-4: 4 9 2 7

ENCORE: 5790815

DAILY KENO
1, 10, 12, 16, 18, 23, 26, 28, 29, 48,
51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 61, 63, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

INUKSHUK 

MAPLE 

POUTINE 

PUCK 

SNOWMOBILE 

WINTER 

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/08/c9654.html

