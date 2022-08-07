U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 6, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday  06/08/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
10, 18, 21, 31, 34 & 48.  Bonus No 09.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
56160295-01

 

ONTARIO 49
1, 12, 16, 19, 25 & 26.  Bonus 22. 

 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $390,000
3, 14, 20, 30, 35 & 41.  Bonus 7.
Early Bird:  22, 23, 25 & 29.

 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  5-S, 5-H, 5-D, 10-H, 8-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 5, 10, 12, 27 & 31.  Bonus 38.

PICK-2:  0 4

PICK-3:  7 9 0

PICK-4:  9 6 4 8

ENCORE:  0175588

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 19, 28, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37,
41, 47, 49, 52, 54, 57, 59, 65, 69, 70. 

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  2 1

PICK-3:  6 9 3

PICK-4:  0 7 8 1

ENCORE:  3698637

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 13, 15, 23, 25, 26, 28, 34,
41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 52, 56, 57, 59, 67.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

BEAVER

CANOE

INUKSHUK

MOUNTAINS

PUCK

