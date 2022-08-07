Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 6, 2022
TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 06/08/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
10, 18, 21, 31, 34 & 48. Bonus No 09.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
56160295-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 12, 16, 19, 25 & 26. Bonus 22.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $390,000
3, 14, 20, 30, 35 & 41. Bonus 7.
Early Bird: 22, 23, 25 & 29.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-S, 5-H, 5-D, 10-H, 8-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 5, 10, 12, 27 & 31. Bonus 38.
PICK-2: 0 4
PICK-3: 7 9 0
PICK-4: 9 6 4 8
ENCORE: 0175588
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 19, 28, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37,
41, 47, 49, 52, 54, 57, 59, 65, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 6 9 3
PICK-4: 0 7 8 1
ENCORE: 3698637
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 13, 15, 23, 25, 26, 28, 34,
41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 52, 56, 57, 59, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BACON
BEAVER
CANOE
INUKSHUK
MOUNTAINS
PUCK
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/07/c9776.html