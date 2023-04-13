Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 12, 2023
TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 12/04/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 10, 19, 23, 32 & 37 Bonus No 46
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
44458232-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 9, 16, 28, 29 & 32 Bonus 49
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-C, J-D, A-S, 8-S, 10-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
11, 19, 23, 24, 26 & 39 Bonus 7
PICK-2: 8 6
PICK-3: 1 4 8
PICK-4: 5 6 3 1
ENCORE: 8839810
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 27, 30,
34, 35, 40, 45, 47, 51, 60, 62, 64, 67
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 5
PICK-3: 8 2 2
PICK-4: 1 7 5 0
ENCORE: 0448200
DAILY KENO
2, 10, 18, 20, 24, 25, 31, 34, 36, 38,
39, 46, 48, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 61, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
FISHING
FOREST
HOCKEY
PADDLE
SALMON
SNOWMOBILE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c2977.html