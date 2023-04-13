U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 12, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 12/04/2023 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 10, 19, 23, 32 & 37 Bonus No 46

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
44458232-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 9, 16, 28, 29 & 32 Bonus 49

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-C, J-D, A-S, 8-S, 10-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
11, 19, 23, 24, 26 & 39 Bonus 7

PICK-2: 8 6 

PICK-3: 1 4 8 

PICK-4: 5 6 3 1 

ENCORE: 8839810 

DAILY KENO
4, 7, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 27, 30, 
34, 35, 40, 45, 47, 51, 60, 62, 64, 67 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 5 

PICK-3: 8 2 2 

PICK-4: 1 7 5 0 

ENCORE: 0448200 

DAILY KENO 
2, 10, 18, 20, 24, 25, 31, 34, 36, 38,
39, 46, 48, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 61, 67. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

FISHING

FOREST

HOCKEY

PADDLE

SALMON

SNOWMOBILE

