Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 20, 2022

Stan Laroche has been walking dogs for over a decade but he’s never been busier than he is now. It wasn’t too long ago that he would usually wrap up his day at 3pm. But earlier this week at 4:30pm, he still had two more dogs to get to. They were new potential clients and he was going to do a meet and greet with the dogs before deciding whether to take them on. He had another new dog lined up the following day, and then again on Friday.