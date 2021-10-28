U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,438.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,618.75
    +31.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.50
    +6.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.27
    -1.39 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5350
    -0.2750 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,852.22
    -2,397.57 (-3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.79
    -63.54 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,807.24
    -291.00 (-1.00%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 27, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 27/10/2021

ONTARIO 49
10, 17, 32, 35, 44 & 45. Bonus 19.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-H, 7-S, 7-C, 4-S, 9-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
11, 17, 24, 29, 33 & 34 Bonus 32.

PICK-2: 5 8

PICK-3: 2 4 1

PICK-4: 6 1 3 8

ENCORE: 5140332

DAILY KENO
7, 16, 17, 19, 20, 30, 31, 33, 38, 39,
41, 46, 51, 52, 53, 55, 59, 60, 61, 67.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 0

PICK-3: 4 3 3

PICK-4: 9 9 5 1

ENCORE: 8233843

DAILY KENO
5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 14, 18, 23, 25, 27,
28, 29, 31, 32, 36, 44, 50, 54, 61, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

FISH

FISHING

FREEDOM

SKIING

SNOW

