Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 27, 2021
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 27/10/2021
ONTARIO 49
10, 17, 32, 35, 44 & 45. Bonus 19.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-H, 7-S, 7-C, 4-S, 9-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
11, 17, 24, 29, 33 & 34 Bonus 32.
PICK-2: 5 8
PICK-3: 2 4 1
PICK-4: 6 1 3 8
ENCORE: 5140332
DAILY KENO
7, 16, 17, 19, 20, 30, 31, 33, 38, 39,
41, 46, 51, 52, 53, 55, 59, 60, 61, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 0
PICK-3: 4 3 3
PICK-4: 9 9 5 1
ENCORE: 8233843
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 14, 18, 23, 25, 27,
28, 29, 31, 32, 36, 44, 50, 54, 61, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEAVER
FISH
FISHING
FREEDOM
SKIING
SNOW
