Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 30, 2022
Saturday 30/04/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 11, 14, 16, 20 & 43. Bonus 32.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
41346213-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 12, 14, 19 & 29. Bonus 20.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $950,000
1, 25, 26, 29, 33 & 43. Bonus 18.
Early Bird: 11, 18, 38 & 43.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-C, 9-H, 6-D, A-S, 10-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
17, 18, 19, 35, 36 & 38. Bonus 9.
PICK-2: 8 0
PICK-3: 6 2 0
PICK-4: 6 5 8 2
ENCORE: 2498246
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 13, 17, 18, 21, 27,
37, 41, 44, 45, 48, 51, 56, 60, 66, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 4
PICK-3: 5 8 5
PICK-4: 2 4 2 1
ENCORE: 4533509
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 36,
42, 44, 46, 47, 51, 55, 64, 67, 69, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CANOE
CURLING
MITTENS
MOOSE
SNOW
SYRUP
