Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 10, 2023

"Winning the lottery can feel like a dream come true, but at times, it feels like a nightmare," says Jane. "In a split second, my life completely changed forever." Jane won 1 million pounds in the European lottery when she was 17 years old. She says she used her winnings on cars, designer clothes, property, vacations and cosmetic surgery. "In my mind, I felt like I was a billionaire," she continues. "But it comes with problems." In the video above, Jane describes some of the downsides of winning the lottery, including why she says it ruined her life in some aspects. And, hear what she says is the worst thing she's had to deal with. On Monday's episode of Dr. Phil, "The Curse of the Lottery," meet a woman who says she is addicted to playing the lottery. And, Dr. Phil and industry professionals discuss what's important to know before buying a ticket. If you or a loved one suffers from a gambling addiction, call Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2CALLGA (222-5542) or visit: www.gamblersinrecovery.com.