Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 18, 2022

Competing against Amazon is not easy for rival retailers as it projects its Prime service to have 152 million users in 2022. The online retail giant's subscriber base is also a key to its success with its annual sales event Prime Day. Walmart made a play to challenge Amazon Prime Day with its Walmart+ subscriber base, which amounted to 32 million subscribers in 2021, as it rolled out Walmart+ Weekend on June 2. Now, Target is the latest major retailer to take on Prime Day, which Amazon launched in 2015.