Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 18, 2022
TORONTO, June 18, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 18/06/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 06, 20, 21, 24 & 44. Bonus No 05.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
34919109-02
ONTARIO 49
3, 4, 8, 22, 28 & 39. Bonus 48.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
1, 5, 10, 20, 36 & 42. Bonus 37.
Early Bird: 9, 14, 40 & 41.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-D, 6-C, J-S, 2-S, 9-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 12, 14, 32, 35 & 36. Bonus 22.
PICK-2: 9 6
PICK-3: 8 9 4
PICK-4: 7 6 9 8
ENCORE: 5270914
DAILY KENO
1, 7, 9, 10, 19, 21, 26, 28, 29, 32,
35, 37, 39, 44, 46, 47, 60, 63, 64, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 1
PICK-3: 4 2 2
PICK-4: 9 6 5 4
ENCORE: 3205993
DAILY KENO
11, 12, 14, 17, 22, 27, 32, 35, 36, 37,
41, 42, 47, 48, 49, 52, 53, 56, 57, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CANOE
CURLING
FISHING
FOREST
MITTENS
TOQUE
