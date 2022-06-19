U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 18, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday  18/06/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
04, 06, 20, 21, 24 & 44.  Bonus No 05.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
34919109-02 

 

ONTARIO 49
3, 4, 8, 22, 28 & 39.  Bonus 48. 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000 
1, 5, 10, 20, 36 & 42.  Bonus 37.

Early Bird:  9, 14, 40 & 41.

 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  10-D, 6-C, J-S, 2-S, 9-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 12, 14, 32, 35 & 36.  Bonus 22.

PICK-2:  9 6

PICK-3:  8 9 4

PICK-4:  7 6 9 8

ENCORE:  5270914

DAILY KENO
1, 7, 9, 10, 19, 21, 26, 28, 29, 32,
35, 37, 39, 44, 46, 47, 60, 63, 64, 68.

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  5 1

PICK-3:  4 2 2

PICK-4:  9 6 5 4

ENCORE:  3205993

DAILY KENO
11, 12, 14, 17, 22, 27, 32, 35, 36, 37,
41, 42, 47, 48, 49, 52, 53, 56, 57, 68.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

CURLING

FISHING

FOREST

MITTENS

TOQUE

