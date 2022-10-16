U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,144.58
    -34.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 15, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 15/10/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
07, 09, 12, 33, 35 & 36. Bonus No 06. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
14285291-01

ONTARIO 49
3, 12, 25, 31, 40 & 44. Bonus 2. 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $330,000 
6, 14, 18, 32, 36 & 38. Bonus 30.

Early Bird:  15, 22, 25 & 26. 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  K-C, 3-C, 2-C, Q-D, 9-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 9, 18, 19, 21 & 32. Bonus 29.

PICK-2:  0 8

PICK-3:  7 6 6

PICK-4:  7 6 5 9

ENCORE:  6217725

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 17, 20, 28, 34, 35,
39, 44, 50, 51, 56, 57, 60, 61, 66, 67. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  6 8

PICK-3:  9 6 9

PICK-4:  6 3 5 7

ENCORE:  9225643

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 6, 10, 16, 20, 24, 25, 26, 31,
34, 38, 39, 42, 43, 47, 50, 56, 59, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

FISH

LUMBERJACK

SALMON

SNOW

WINTER

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/16/c2741.html

Recommended Stories