Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 15, 2022
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 15/10/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 09, 12, 33, 35 & 36. Bonus No 06.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
14285291-01
ONTARIO 49
3, 12, 25, 31, 40 & 44. Bonus 2.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $330,000
6, 14, 18, 32, 36 & 38. Bonus 30.
Early Bird: 15, 22, 25 & 26.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-C, 3-C, 2-C, Q-D, 9-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 9, 18, 19, 21 & 32. Bonus 29.
PICK-2: 0 8
PICK-3: 7 6 6
PICK-4: 7 6 5 9
ENCORE: 6217725
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 17, 20, 28, 34, 35,
39, 44, 50, 51, 56, 57, 60, 61, 66, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 8
PICK-3: 9 6 9
PICK-4: 6 3 5 7
ENCORE: 9225643
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 6, 10, 16, 20, 24, 25, 26, 31,
34, 38, 39, 42, 43, 47, 50, 56, 59, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CURLING
FISH
LUMBERJACK
SALMON
SNOW
WINTER
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/16/c2741.html