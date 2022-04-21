U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 20, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 20/04/2022

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
06, 10, 13, 17, 21 & 37 Bonus 34

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
78035246-01

ONTARIO 49
3, 15, 29, 32, 40 & 46. Bonus 44.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-D, Q-S, 9-H, 8-S, 4-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
12, 17, 18, 25, 31 & 33 Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 7 4

PICK-3: 0 9 0

PICK-4: 3 6 3 5

ENCORE: 8335844

DAILY KENO
10, 11, 16, 17, 23, 25, 29, 30, 31, 32,
36, 41, 45, 49, 50, 51, 56, 59, 68, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 1

PICK-3: 4 3 7

PICK-4: 5 3 2 9

ENCORE: 4466823

DAILY KENO
7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 24, 32, 35, 36,
37, 42, 46, 47, 48, 56, 59, 60, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

CEDAR

SKIING

SNOW

SNOWMOBILE

TOQUE

