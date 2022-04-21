Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 20, 2022

Best Life

Shoppers have become all too used to store closures over the past two years. Throughout the COVID pandemic, retailers like Lord&Taylor and Stein Mart have been forced to close up shop altogether, while others have only managed to stay afloat by significantly paring down locations. But there are a number of reason why retailers axe certain stores, and even the country's biggest retail companies are not immune. As of 2022, Walmart has more than 5,000 locations spread across the U.S., but not every