Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 26, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 26/04/2023 

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions 

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
05, 09, 25, 29, 39 & 48. Bonus 22.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
27865753-06

ONTARIO 49
9, 16, 20, 31, 39 & 41. Bonus 11.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-S, 5-H, J-C, 7-S, J-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
23, 25, 27, 29, 32 & 37 Bonus 36.

PICK-2: 6 2 

PICK-3: 0 0 7 

PICK-4: 2 2 2 4 

ENCORE: 0061981

DAILY KENO
2, 6, 12, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35,
37, 39, 41, 42, 50, 57, 58, 65, 66, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 9 

PICK-3: 4 2 0 

PICK-4: 4 5 6 2 

ENCORE: 5473859  

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 8, 23, 25, 26, 34, 41, 42, 46, 
48, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 59, 65, 69, 70.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

DEER

MAPLE

PRAIRIES

SHOVEL

SNOWMOBILE

SYRUP

 

