Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 26, 2023
Wednesday 26/04/2023
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 09, 25, 29, 39 & 48. Bonus 22.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
27865753-06
ONTARIO 49
9, 16, 20, 31, 39 & 41. Bonus 11.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-S, 5-H, J-C, 7-S, J-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
23, 25, 27, 29, 32 & 37 Bonus 36.
PICK-2: 6 2
PICK-3: 0 0 7
PICK-4: 2 2 2 4
ENCORE: 0061981
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 12, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35,
37, 39, 41, 42, 50, 57, 58, 65, 66, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 9
PICK-3: 4 2 0
PICK-4: 4 5 6 2
ENCORE: 5473859
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 8, 23, 25, 26, 34, 41, 42, 46,
48, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 59, 65, 69, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DEER
MAPLE
PRAIRIES
SHOVEL
SNOWMOBILE
SYRUP
