U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,554.71
    +1,038.14 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 9, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

Friday 09/09/2022

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $60 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 02, 15, 18, 29, 32 & 36 Bonus 09

MAXMILLION:
01, 02, 07, 14, 21, 34 & 35
01, 09, 23, 38, 39, 46 & 47
04, 13, 18, 32, 39, 48 & 50
05, 11, 29, 30, 35, 40 & 50
13, 21, 22, 27, 28, 36 & 43
14, 21, 30, 39, 46, 47 & 49

