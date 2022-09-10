Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 9, 2022
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -
Friday 09/09/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $60 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 02, 15, 18, 29, 32 & 36 Bonus 09
MAXMILLION:
01, 02, 07, 14, 21, 34 & 35
01, 09, 23, 38, 39, 46 & 47
04, 13, 18, 32, 39, 48 & 50
05, 11, 29, 30, 35, 40 & 50
13, 21, 22, 27, 28, 36 & 43
14, 21, 30, 39, 46, 47 & 49
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/10/c4099.html