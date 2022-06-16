Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 15, 2022
TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 15/06/2022
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
03, 05, 09, 12, 16 & 29 Bonus 32.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
01691221-02
ONTARIO 49
3, 21, 26, 38, 41 & 44. Bonus 12.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-C, K-C, 3-D, 6-H, 9-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 13, 14, 16, 30 & 32 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 4 4
PICK-3: 2 5 0
PICK-4: 3 9 4 2
ENCORE: 5048078
DAILY KENO
1, 8, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23,
25, 26, 30, 36, 40, 46, 47, 48, 51, 54.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 19
PICK-3: 1 8 6
PICK-4: 6 2 7 6
ENCORE: 7840479
DAILY KENO
3, 9, 12, 14, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 29,
30, 33, 41, 43, 45, 47, 48, 54, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANOE
COTTAGE
DONUTS
FISHING
PINE
SALMON
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c8851.html