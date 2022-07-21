Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 20, 2022
TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
01, 15, 17, 25, 26 & 40 Bonus 39
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51029661-01
ONTARIO 49
9, 17, 26, 37, 42 & 47 Bonus 43.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-D, K-S, Q-D, 6-C, 7-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
16, 18, 25, 29, 34 & 37 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 8 6 4
PICK-4: 1 9 0 9
ENCORE: 2529601
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 23, 27, 32,
34, 37, 39, 42, 46, 48, 52, 57, 61, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 2
PICK-3: 5 0 0
PICK-4: 8 1 6 7
ENCORE: 6966901
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 10, 12, 22, 28, 31, 32, 35, 39,
42, 43, 46, 48, 51, 54, 61, 64, 65, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
FOREST
FREEDOM
PADDLE
SALMON
SYRUP
WINTER
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
