Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 20, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday July 20, 2022

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions 
01, 15, 17, 25, 26 & 40 Bonus 39

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize 
51029661-01

ONTARIO 49
9, 17, 26, 37, 42 & 47 Bonus 43. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-D, K-S, Q-D, 6-C, 7-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:

16, 18, 25, 29, 34 & 37  Bonus  15.

PICK-2: 2 1 

PICK-3: 8 6 4 

PICK-4: 1 9 0 9 

ENCORE: 2529601 

DAILY KENO
4, 7, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 23, 27, 32,
34, 37, 39, 42, 46, 48, 52, 57, 61, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 2 

PICK-3: 5 0 0 

PICK-4:  8 1 6 7 

ENCORE: 6966901 

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 10, 12, 22, 28, 31, 32, 35, 39,
42, 43, 46, 48, 51, 54, 61, 64, 65, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

FOREST

FREEDOM

PADDLE

SALMON

SYRUP

WINTER

 

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/21/c7650.html

