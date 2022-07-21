Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 20, 2022

TheStreet.com

Alibaba is not scheduled to report earnings until August 2, but let's check the charts again as a buy side analyst upgraded the stock to a buy on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of BABA, below, we can see that prices rallied from our May 23 buy recommendation. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line continues to bottom from May. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointed down but is still above the zero line.