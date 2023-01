Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 22, 2023

Reuters

Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles said they were "sorry for investor and creditor losses". It said Americanas had been audited by PwC and that the retailer's "banks and auditors never reported any problems".