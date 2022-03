Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 3, 2022

American City Business Journals

Amazon.com Inc. is expanding in San Antonio with a new brick-and-mortar retail location. According to a filing with the Texas Department and Licensing and Regulation, the retailer has leased space in The Shops at La Cantera from firm Brookfield Properties for an Amazon 4-Star store. Amazon has announced plans to open more than a dozen of the new stores in the U.S. The Seattle-based retail giant is planning to renovate the nearly 5,000-square-foot space in a $636,000 project expected to be completed in late September.