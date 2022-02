Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 12, 2022

Argus Research

Mattel Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a wide range of children's toys. Its most popular brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl. Mattel also develops and markets toys based on popular movies, such as 'Cars,' 'Toy Story,' 'Batman' and 'Superman.' In 2019, Mattel began the Mattel Film franchise, which includes films, television, digital gaming, and live events, and has helped drive demand for its toys. Founded in 1945, the company is based in El Segundo, California and has approximately 28,000 employees.