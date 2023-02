Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 10, 2023

TheStreet.com

After having downplayed the rollout of the Tesla Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk has continued to tweet about it. Cybertruck sightings on public roads have been reported over the last week, and Musk has been popping into the comments of some of these posts on social media. "Yeah, still many small tweaks to make it better (and the side mirrors are removable by owner), but this is very close to production design," Tesla CEO Musk said in a Feb. 3 tweet.