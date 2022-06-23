Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 22, 2022
Wednesday 22/06/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 million
07, 10, 11, 18, 27 & 42 Bonus 25.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
42250131-01
ONTARIO 49
11, 19, 23, 28, 30 & 42. Bonus 45.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-C, 6-H, 4-C, J-H, 7-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 11, 12, 15, 31 & 38 Bonus 27.
PICK-2: 2 3
PICK-3: 7 5 4
PICK-4: 0 7 3 4
ENCORE: 7462090
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 6, 9, 11, 15, 18, 22, 34, 35,
36, 40, 44, 50, 51, 55, 57, 59, 63, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 8
PICK-3: 0 3 8
PICK-4: 2 4 6 6
ENCORE: 6701468
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 10, 14, 21, 23, 27, 29, 32,
33, 36, 39, 45, 50, 52, 54, 56, 62, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
CANOE
COTTAGE
FISH
FISHING
SALMON
