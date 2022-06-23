U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 22, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 22/06/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 million
07, 10, 11, 18, 27 & 42 Bonus 25.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
42250131-01

ONTARIO 49
11, 19, 23, 28, 30 & 42. Bonus 45. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:  Q-C, 6-H, 4-C, J-H, 7-D. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 11, 12, 15, 31 & 38 Bonus 27. 

PICK-2: 2 3

PICK-3: 7 5 4

PICK-4: 0 7 3 4

ENCORE: 7462090 

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 6, 9, 11, 15, 18, 22, 34, 35,
36, 40, 44, 50, 51, 55, 57, 59, 63, 64. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 8 

PICK-3: 0 3 8

PICK-4: 2 4 6 6

ENCORE: 6701468  

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 10, 14, 21, 23, 27, 29, 32,
33, 36, 39, 45, 50, 52, 54, 56, 62, 67.

  

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BACON

CANOE

COTTAGE

FISH

FISHING

SALMON

 

