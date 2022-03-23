Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 22, 2022
TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 22/03/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $65 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
14, 16, 20, 26, 33, 36 & 48. Bonus 01.
MAXMILLION:
04, 07, 17, 21, 25, 27 & 33
06, 08, 09, 13, 17, 46 & 47
06, 12, 35, 38, 41, 43 & 49
07, 09, 12, 15, 32, 33 & 44
09, 14, 20, 25, 39, 40 & 41
09, 17, 18, 30, 38, 42 & 50
09, 19, 21, 25, 28, 43 & 44
10, 17, 19, 20, 25, 30 & 33
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c0848.html