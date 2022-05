Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 20, 2022

Eat This, Not That!

The Costco deli makes it easy to pick up ready-made foods fit for a crowd, but there has long been one item members wish would become available at a warehouse near them—sushi. Some U.S. locations have it, like in Hawaii and California, but it's a favorite that the rest of the country has been hoping for. However, they might not have to wait much longer.Over the last few months, it seems as though sushi has quietly become available in more warehouses, according to social media posts. Packages hav