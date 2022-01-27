U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.00
    -57.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,668.00
    -387.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,930.75
    -227.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.60
    -35.10 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    -0.66 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -17.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1218
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3432
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7350
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,951.91
    -1,697.22 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.28
    -37.53 (-4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,164.66
    -846.67 (-3.13%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 26, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 26/01/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 million
05, 22, 25, 30, 32 & 46. Bonus 45.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51363696-02

ONTARIO 49
18, 34, 37, 40, 46 & 49. Bonus 10.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-D, Q-D, 4-D, 8-H, J-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 9, 25, 27, 34 & 39 Bonus 38.

PICK-2: 1 1

PICK-3: 1 9 9

PICK-4: 7 6 8 5

ENCORE: 1934936

DAILY KENO

4, 5, 15, 17, 19, 23, 24, 29, 36, 37,
38, 41, 44, 46, 47, 52, 57, 58, 62, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 0

PICK-3: 4 6 7

PICK-4: 4 3 5 3

ENCORE: 5264630

DAILY KENO

5, 7, 13, 16, 19, 20, 22, 26, 36, 37,
40, 42, 43, 48, 49, 53, 59, 60, 65, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

BEAVER

CANOE

DONUTS

MITTENS

PINE

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision



