U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,826.27
    +30.69 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 16, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

Friday 16/09/2022

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $70 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
02, 13, 24, 34, 39, 40 & 46 Bonus 23

MAXMILLION:
01, 02, 06, 07, 16, 35 & 49
01, 09, 15, 16, 26, 32 & 40
02, 04, 26, 35, 36, 43 & 50
04, 12, 30, 37, 43, 45 & 46
06, 16, 20, 25, 29, 35 & 45
07, 18, 27, 32, 33, 39 & 40
16, 24, 25, 29, 31, 36 & 50
16, 31, 33, 36, 39, 48 & 50
17, 19, 30, 41, 42, 43 & 47
17, 21, 24, 28, 34, 35 & 46

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/17/c9457.html

Recommended Stories