Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - January 1, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 01/01/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $25 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 08, 15, 17, 19 & 33. Bonus 06

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
04594498-01

ONTARIO 49
4, 32, 36, 37, 43 & 47. Bonus 25.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,660,000
3, 8, 24, 27, 29 & 41. Bonus 38.
Early Bird: 11, 28, 32 & 37.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-H, K-C, 9-S, 2-D, 3-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 6, 8, 19, 20 & 29 Bonus 23.

PICK-2: 3 5

PICK-3: 8 7 7

PICK-4: 2 1 9 9

ENCORE: 1603949

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 5, 10, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 42,
43, 45, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 61, 63, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 5

PICK-3: 4 7 6

PICK-4: 7 7 7 6

ENCORE: 5958022

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 25, 27, 30, 31,
36, 44, 45, 46, 48, 51, 52, 53, 56, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

COTTAGE

FISH

LUMBERJACK

PINE

SALMON

TOQUE

