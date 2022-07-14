Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 13, 2022
Wednesday 13/07/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
13, 18, 19, 21, 35 & 40. Bonus 29.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
26392877-03
ONTARIO 49
2, 3, 19, 21, 29 & 49. Bonus 23.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-D, A-C, 4-C, 9-D, 7-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 10, 16, 23, 31 & 37 Bonus 28.
PICK-2: 0 0
PICK-3: 0 9 6
PICK-4: 4 2 1 7
ENCORE: 8940446
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 17, 25, 27, 28, 29,
32, 33, 40, 43, 53, 55, 58, 59, 63, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 2
PICK-3: 8 8 7
PICK-4: 5 9 2 9
ENCORE: 4484904
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 19, 20, 26, 27, 31, 37, 42,
43, 44, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 62, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
BEARS
HOCKEY
NORTH
SHOVEL
SYRUP
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
