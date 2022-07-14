U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 13, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 13/07/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
13, 18, 19, 21, 35 & 40. Bonus 29.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
26392877-03 

ONTARIO 49
2, 3, 19, 21, 29 & 49.  Bonus 23.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-D, A-C, 4-C, 9-D, 7-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 10, 16, 23, 31 & 37 Bonus 28.

PICK-2: 0 0 

PICK-3:  0 9 6 

PICK-4: 4 2 1 7 

ENCORE:  8940446

DAILY KENO
5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 17, 25, 27, 28, 29, 
32, 33, 40, 43, 53, 55, 58, 59, 63, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 2 

PICK-3: 8 8 7 

PICK-4: 5 9 2 9 

ENCORE: 4484904 

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 19, 20, 26, 27, 31, 37, 42, 
43, 44, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 62, 70.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BACON

BEARS

HOCKEY

NORTH

SHOVEL

SYRUP

 

