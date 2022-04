Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 1, 2022

Reuters Videos

STORY: Veretilnyk’s cat 'Kasus' appears not to share her dream, and his countenance towards their temporary canine guest suggests a cat who was not consulted beforehand.Now Kasus, which means "problem" in Russian, has got his own dilemma in the shape of rescued dog 'Bavaria' the Schnauzer.Bavaria the dog was found by Ukrainian soldiers inspecting homes in an abandoned village in the Kyiv region on Tuesday and brought to the centre where Veretilnyk volunteers to help the military on the frontline.However, irked feline Kasus has taken umbrage and now takes a permanent position on top of her refrigerator."My cat actually never jumped onto the top of the fridge by himself before," Veretilnyk told Reuters on Thursday in her apartment in the same region."Now he's climbed up there, demonstrating acrobatic miracles because of this dog. Although I think the cat is exaggerating the danger he is in a bit, because the dog hasn’t shown any desire to eat him," she joked.Shaggy-haired Bavaria is getting all the love and hugs possible from Veretilnyk during his stay.