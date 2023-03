Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 3, 2023

TechCrunch

Curbside pickup of groceries and other big-box retailer goods had been growing for years, then boomed during the pandemic, reaching mainstream adoption. Now, Target is taking the opportunity to offer more services through its Drive Up curbside option, with this week's announcement that it plans to allow customers to return new, unopened items from the convenience of their car. The launch could prompt rival retailers to offer support for returns through their curbside pickup services as well, as the addition could give Target a competitive advantage in the market.