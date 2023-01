Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 3, 2023

Storyful

A sergeant from the Kankakee County sheriff’s office rescued a dog from a frozen pond in Cabery, a village located in Kankakee County, Illinois, on Monday, January 2.Footage posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows Sergeant R. Belcher working with residents to rescue the dog.According to local news reports, the dog, identified as a Pitbull named Zeus, was reunited with his owners and is doing well. Credit: Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful