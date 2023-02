Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 7, 2023

TechCrunch

A few years ago, Richard Schrems was working as a human resources consultant in Riyadh, and at one point sought to implement a tech-solution for his clients to help them better their huge teams, but couldn’t find a localized solution. Schrems told TechCrunch he needed a system that was employee-focused, but found many of the HR software he interacted with to be “very complex”, with “a lot of features, a lot of functionalities focused on making life easier for HR managers”, but with little regard for ease of use by employees. Driven to bridge the gap, in 2019, Schrems (CEO) teamed up with Christoph Czichna (COO) and Dragan Nikolic (CPO), to launch Palm.hr, based out of Riyadh and whose clients include Hala, Thmanyah, the Saudi Venture Capital Company, Mozn, Jeeny, Rabbit.