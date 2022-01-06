U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.00
    -19.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,184.00
    -107.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,674.75
    -91.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.10
    -14.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.63 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    -22.10 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.55 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8600
    -0.2700 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,052.61
    -3,351.34 (-7.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.66
    -93.93 (-7.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 5, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 05/01/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $28 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 05, 08, 29, 36 & 45 Bonus No 23

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
76359161-05

ONTARIO 49
15, 33, 39, 40, 42 & 44. Bonus 3.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-D, 10-C, 10-S, A-D, 9-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 8, 14, 22, 32 & 34 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 1 0

PICK-3: 2 5 3

PICK-4: 6 9 1 1

ENCORE: 8445542

DAILY KENO
3, 12, 14, 15, 19, 22, 28, 32, 36, 37,
45, 52, 53, 56, 60, 62, 63, 67, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 7

PICK-3: 6 4 8

PICK-4: 6 2 3 6

ENCORE: 7839073

DAILY KENO
4, 5, 11, 14, 16, 17, 23, 26, 28, 30,
31, 32, 34, 39, 43, 54, 57, 61, 64, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

FISH

FREEDOM

PUCK

SKATES

WINTER

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

