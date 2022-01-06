Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 5, 2022
TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 05/01/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $28 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 05, 08, 29, 36 & 45 Bonus No 23
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
76359161-05
ONTARIO 49
15, 33, 39, 40, 42 & 44. Bonus 3.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-D, 10-C, 10-S, A-D, 9-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 8, 14, 22, 32 & 34 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 1 0
PICK-3: 2 5 3
PICK-4: 6 9 1 1
ENCORE: 8445542
DAILY KENO
3, 12, 14, 15, 19, 22, 28, 32, 36, 37,
45, 52, 53, 56, 60, 62, 63, 67, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 7
PICK-3: 6 4 8
PICK-4: 6 2 3 6
ENCORE: 7839073
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 11, 14, 16, 17, 23, 26, 28, 30,
31, 32, 34, 39, 43, 54, 57, 61, 64, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CURLING
FISH
FREEDOM
PUCK
SKATES
WINTER
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
