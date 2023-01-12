U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.25
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,130.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,485.00
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.20
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.30
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -3.5540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    -20.58 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5220
    -0.9030 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,172.18
    +739.95 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.97
    +18.25 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,452.71
    +6.71 (+0.03%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 11, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 11/01/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
13, 17, 22, 30, 31 & 47 Bonus No 07 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
 49702816-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 33, 36, 37 & 44. Bonus 17. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-D, 6-S, 3-S, 2-S, 8-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 7, 13, 19 & 29 Bonus 28. 

PICK-2: 5 4

PICK-3: 2 0 2

PICK-4: 2 7 9 0

ENCORE: 4604168 

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 10, 17, 22, 27, 28, 29, 33,
36, 37, 43, 46, 57, 58, 62, 66, 69, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 9

PICK-3: 2 3 1

PICK-4: 4 9 1 1

ENCORE: 6262647 

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 12, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29,
35, 37, 45, 49, 52, 53, 58, 59, 66, 70.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

FOREST

MOUNTAINS

NORTH

SALMON

TOBOGGAN

TOQUE

 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c8563.html

Recommended Stories