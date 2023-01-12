Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 11, 2023
Wednesday 11/01/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
13, 17, 22, 30, 31 & 47 Bonus No 07
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
49702816-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 33, 36, 37 & 44. Bonus 17.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-D, 6-S, 3-S, 2-S, 8-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 7, 13, 19 & 29 Bonus 28.
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 2 0 2
PICK-4: 2 7 9 0
ENCORE: 4604168
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 10, 17, 22, 27, 28, 29, 33,
36, 37, 43, 46, 57, 58, 62, 66, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 9
PICK-3: 2 3 1
PICK-4: 4 9 1 1
ENCORE: 6262647
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 12, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29,
35, 37, 45, 49, 52, 53, 58, 59, 66, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
FOREST
MOUNTAINS
NORTH
SALMON
TOBOGGAN
TOQUE
