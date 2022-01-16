U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 15, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 15/01/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

05, 10, 35, 41, 42 & 44 Bonus 13

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47967424-01

ONTARIO 49
4, 26, 29, 35, 44 & 49. Bonus 40.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $350,000
16, 22, 23, 33, 38 & 43. Bonus 44.

Early Bird: 13, 27, 29 & 31.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-S, A-D, K-H, 5-S, 9-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 10, 15, 23, 32 & 36 Bonus 29.

PICK-2: 4 5

PICK-3: 0 6 4

PICK-4: 2 8 4 9

ENCORE: 4445096

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 9, 10, 14, 27, 29, 32, 33, 34,
42, 43, 46, 49, 51, 54, 55, 59, 64, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 5

PICK-3: 9 0 3

PICK-4: 1 2 7 9

ENCORE: 1018183

DAILY KENO
6, 11, 12, 16, 22, 28, 31, 40, 43, 44,
49, 50, 51, 52, 61, 62, 66, 67, 68, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

CANOE

CEDAR

FISH

FOREST

PADDLE

