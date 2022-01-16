Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 15, 2022
Saturday 15/01/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 10, 35, 41, 42 & 44 Bonus 13
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47967424-01
ONTARIO 49
4, 26, 29, 35, 44 & 49. Bonus 40.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $350,000
16, 22, 23, 33, 38 & 43. Bonus 44.
Early Bird: 13, 27, 29 & 31.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-S, A-D, K-H, 5-S, 9-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 10, 15, 23, 32 & 36 Bonus 29.
PICK-2: 4 5
PICK-3: 0 6 4
PICK-4: 2 8 4 9
ENCORE: 4445096
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 9, 10, 14, 27, 29, 32, 33, 34,
42, 43, 46, 49, 51, 54, 55, 59, 64, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 9 0 3
PICK-4: 1 2 7 9
ENCORE: 1018183
DAILY KENO
6, 11, 12, 16, 22, 28, 31, 40, 43, 44,
49, 50, 51, 52, 61, 62, 66, 67, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEAVER
CANOE
CEDAR
FISH
FOREST
PADDLE
