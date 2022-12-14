U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 13, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Tuesday  13/12/2022 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
12, 13, 14, 31, 35, 39 & 50 Bonus 48 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-C, 7-H, K-H, 6-C, Q-D. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 14, 17, 20, 28 & 37  Bonus 18.

PICK-2: 9 9 

PICK-3: 4 3 0 

PICK-4: 6 7 0 1 

ENCORE: 3141219 

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 8, 13, 15, 22, 25, 28, 31, 33, 
41, 42, 44, 46, 47, 50, 51, 60, 64, 70. 

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 4 

PICK-3: 0 9 6 

PICK-4: 3 0 1 7 

ENCORE: 4412585 

DAILY KENO

1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 13, 18, 19, 21, 27,
35, 39, 40, 41, 45, 47, 50, 58, 62, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

CANOE

CURLING

INUKSHUK

SNOW

SNOWMOBILE

TOBOGGAN

 

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

