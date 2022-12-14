Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 13, 2022
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 13/12/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
12, 13, 14, 31, 35, 39 & 50 Bonus 48
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-C, 7-H, K-H, 6-C, Q-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 14, 17, 20, 28 & 37 Bonus 18.
PICK-2: 9 9
PICK-3: 4 3 0
PICK-4: 6 7 0 1
ENCORE: 3141219
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 8, 13, 15, 22, 25, 28, 31, 33,
41, 42, 44, 46, 47, 50, 51, 60, 64, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 4
PICK-3: 0 9 6
PICK-4: 3 0 1 7
ENCORE: 4412585
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 13, 18, 19, 21, 27,
35, 39, 40, 41, 45, 47, 50, 58, 62, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANOE
CURLING
INUKSHUK
SNOW
SNOWMOBILE
TOBOGGAN
