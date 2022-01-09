Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 8, 2022
Saturday 08/01/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $32 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
06, 18, 23, 31, 46 & 48 Bonus No 04
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
20234805-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 12, 16, 22, 32 & 47. Bonus 8.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
1, 13, 15, 20, 30 & 42. Bonus 21.
Early Bird: 5, 13, 37 & 44.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, 2-D, J-D, 7-C, 7-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 13, 14, 18, 20 & 21 Bonus 37.
PICK-2: 3 3
PICK-3: 4 0 0
PICK-4: 7 9 5 3
ENCORE: 4841228
DAILY KENO
2, 7, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28,
31, 36, 43, 44, 50, 51, 53, 55, 62, 63.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 4 1 4
PICK-4: 8 2 7 9
ENCORE: 4525207
DAILY KENO
6, 8, 9, 15, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30,
32, 35, 39, 45, 46, 48, 50, 61, 65, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEAVER
CHIPMUNK
DONUTS
MITTENS
NORTH
WINTER
