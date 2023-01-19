Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 18, 2023
Wednesday 18/01/2023
ONTARIO 49
5, 14, 25, 28, 43 & 46. Bonus 4 .
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 2-C, J-C, 3-C, 7-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 9, 21, 33, 34 & 35 Bonus 26.
PICK-2: 0 7
PICK-3: 1 3 7
PICK-4: 1 8 1 2
ENCORE: 1694102
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 6, 15, 17, 23, 25, 30, 31,
33, 39, 40, 47, 52, 58, 65, 66, 67, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 2
PICK-3: 5 5 5
PICK-4: 2 2 0 2
ENCORE: 3868740
DAILY KENO
1, 13, 15, 18, 19, 23, 26, 27, 29, 34,
35, 36, 51, 52, 53, 55, 60, 61, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CHIPMUNK
DEER
HOCKEY
INUKSHUK
SCARF
SHOVEL
