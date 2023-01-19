U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 18, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 18/01/2023 

ONTARIO 49
5, 14, 25, 28, 43 & 46. Bonus 4 .

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:  A-D, 2-C, J-C, 3-C, 7-S. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 9, 21, 33, 34 & 35 Bonus 26.

PICK-2: 0 7

PICK-3: 1 3 7

PICK-4: 1 8 1 2

ENCORE: 1694102

DAILY KENO

1, 3, 5, 6, 15, 17, 23, 25, 30, 31,
33, 39, 40, 47, 52, 58, 65, 66, 67, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 2 

PICK-3: 5 5 5 

PICK-4: 2 2 0 2 

ENCORE: 3868740 

DAILY KENO

1, 13, 15, 18, 19, 23, 26, 27, 29, 34,
35, 36, 51, 52, 53, 55, 60, 61, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CHIPMUNK

DEER

HOCKEY

INUKSHUK

SCARF

SHOVEL

 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c8192.html

Recommended Stories