Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 18, 2023
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
Saturday 18/02/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 05, 07, 10, 26 & 39 Bonus No 22
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
83578745-03
ONTARIO 49
2, 10, 20, 28, 29 & 34. Bonus 42.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $420,000
9, 12, 18, 19, 20 & 38. Bonus 13.
Early Bird: 1, 6, 19 & 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, A-D, 4-S, 5-D, 7-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
1, 2, 14, 31, 33 & 39 Bonus 29.
PICK-2: 0 7
PICK-3: 2 4 9
PICK-4: 6 1 1 2
ENCORE: 0294736
DAILY KENO
3, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 26, 31, 33, 40,
47, 50, 51, 56, 57, 58, 64, 65, 66, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 0 8 9
PICK-4: 3 7 6 6
ENCORE: 5769044
DAILY KENO
5, 8, 17, 18, 26, 27, 32, 35, 37, 39,
41, 45, 54, 56, 57, 58, 60, 64, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CANOE
CHIPMUNK
PADDLE
POUTINE
SNOW
SNOWMOBILE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/19/c6951.html