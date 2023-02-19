U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 18, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

Saturday 18/02/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 05, 07, 10, 26 & 39 Bonus No 22

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
83578745-03

ONTARIO 49
2, 10, 20, 28, 29 & 34. Bonus 42.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $420,000
9, 12, 18, 19, 20 & 38. Bonus 13.

Early Bird: 1, 6, 19 & 37.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-C, A-D, 4-S, 5-D, 7-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
1, 2, 14, 31, 33 & 39 Bonus 29.

PICK-2: 0 7

PICK-3: 2 4 9

PICK-4: 6 1 1 2

ENCORE: 0294736

DAILY KENO
3, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 26, 31, 33, 40,
47, 50, 51, 56, 57, 58, 64, 65, 66, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 3

PICK-3: 0 8 9

PICK-4: 3 7 6 6

ENCORE: 5769044

DAILY KENO
5, 8, 17, 18, 26, 27, 32, 35, 37, 39,
41, 45, 54, 56, 57, 58, 60, 64, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE 

CHIPMUNK 

PADDLE 

POUTINE 

SNOW 

SNOWMOBILE 

