Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 23, 2022
Wednesday 23/02/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $18 million
04, 10, 28, 31, 33 & 43. Bonus 18.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
09996215-01
ONTARIO 49
13, 19, 21, 27, 40 & 42. Bonus 24.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-C, J-C, 3-D, 7-D, K-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 12, 30, 32, 34 & 36 Bonus 11.
PICK-2: 9 4
PICK-3: 5 1 6
PICK-4: 1 2 0 7
ENCORE: 8010238
DAILY KENO
6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 23, 24, 25, 26, 31,
32, 33, 48, 50, 52, 59, 63, 66, 67, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 7
PICK-3: 2 0 3
PICK-4: 0 0 9 8
ENCORE: 9689500
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 10, 18, 20, 24, 27, 37, 41, 43,
49, 53, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 65, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
FOREST
LUMBERJACK
NORTH
PUCK
SKIING
