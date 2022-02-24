U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.50
    -79.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,440.00
    -626.00 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,200.75
    -306.75 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.00
    -38.10 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.73
    +4.63 (+5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.30
    +29.90 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.48 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5280
    -0.4520 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,968.61
    -3,138.64 (-8.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    789.02
    -81.35 (-9.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 23, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 23/02/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $18 million
04, 10, 28, 31, 33 & 43. Bonus 18.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
09996215-01

ONTARIO 49
13, 19, 21, 27, 40 & 42. Bonus 24.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-C, J-C, 3-D, 7-D, K-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 12, 30, 32, 34 & 36 Bonus 11.

PICK-2: 9 4

PICK-3: 5 1 6

PICK-4: 1 2 0 7

ENCORE: 8010238

DAILY KENO
6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 23, 24, 25, 26, 31,
32, 33, 48, 50, 52, 59, 63, 66, 67, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 7

PICK-3: 2 0 3

PICK-4: 0 0 9 8

ENCORE: 9689500

DAILY KENO
3, 6, 10, 18, 20, 24, 27, 37, 41, 43,
49, 53, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 65, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

FOREST

LUMBERJACK

NORTH

PUCK

SKIING

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c1215.html

