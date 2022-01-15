Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 14, 2022

TechCrunch

The way that recent generations of consumers treat(!) their dogs is vastly different than those who have come before. There are a handful of new pet veterinary services out there, such as Bond Vet and Small Door, and pet food companies have gotten into the mix in a real way, including Farmer's Dog and Spot & Tango to name a few. Fable, on the other hand, is thinking about the accessories a pup parent needs to stay sane in an urban environment, including collars, leashes, crates and toys.