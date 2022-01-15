U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,977.52
    +158.02 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 14, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Friday 14/01/2022

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $17 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
02, 04, 07, 10, 14, 21 & 34 Bonus 26

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-C, 5-S, Q-S, 8-S, 2-D.


Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 25, 32, 33, 34 & 39 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 6 5

PICK-3: 1 4 6

PICK-4: 2 9 4 7

ENCORE: 3744971

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 6, 11, 12, 18, 23, 26, 27,
37, 41, 45, 49, 50, 52, 55, 57, 63, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 4

PICK-3: 5 0 2

PICK-4: 5 5 6 9

ENCORE: 8203152

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 6, 10, 12, 23, 27, 28, 29, 33,
38, 43, 44, 51, 57, 59, 60, 64, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

FISHING

INUKSHUK

MITTENS

POUTINE

SNOWMOBILE

WINTER

