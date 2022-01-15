Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 14, 2022
Friday 14/01/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $17 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
02, 04, 07, 10, 14, 21 & 34 Bonus 26
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-C, 5-S, Q-S, 8-S, 2-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 25, 32, 33, 34 & 39 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 6 5
PICK-3: 1 4 6
PICK-4: 2 9 4 7
ENCORE: 3744971
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 6, 11, 12, 18, 23, 26, 27,
37, 41, 45, 49, 50, 52, 55, 57, 63, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 5 0 2
PICK-4: 5 5 6 9
ENCORE: 8203152
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 6, 10, 12, 23, 27, 28, 29, 33,
38, 43, 44, 51, 57, 59, 60, 64, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
FISHING
INUKSHUK
MITTENS
POUTINE
SNOWMOBILE
WINTER
