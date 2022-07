Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 11, 2022

The Takeout

Prime Day is coming. But of course, you already knew that. Since its inception in 2015, Amazon’s annual version of a Christmas-in-July gambit has paid off big time, with customer interest in Prime Day each summer as regular as a heartbeat, seen here on Google Trends. The TL;DR of Prime Day is that there’s a bunch of stuff that will ostensibly be on sale. But as you dash over to Amazon to stock up on whatever’s on offer, you might want to stop and ask yourself the following questions before placi