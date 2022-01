Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 22, 2022

Eat This, Not That!

At grocery stores and pharmacies, the latest stage of the pandemic is resulting not only in empty shelves but also closed doors. Walmart is still shuttering stores across the country for deep cleanings, but it's not the only retailer making the decision to temporarily shut down some of its locations.Staffing issues precipitated by the omicron wave are now forcing CVS and Walgreens to close select units, according to Reuters. However, any changes to store operating hours appear to be temporary.Re