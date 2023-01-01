Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 31, 2022
TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 31/12/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 05, 07, 11, 15 & 21 Bonus No 25
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
03040528-01
ONTARIO 49
9, 12, 14, 21, 37 & 49. Bonus 19.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $410,000
2, 5, 15, 17, 22 & 27. Bonus 3.
Early Bird: 14, 15, 20 & 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-C, 6-C, 5-H, 6-D, Q-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
3, 9, 10, 16, 20 & 24 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 9 3
PICK-3: 5 1 8
PICK-4: 3 6 5 7
ENCORE: 8501372
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 20, 23, 27,
28, 32, 37, 45, 51, 52, 54, 56, 65, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 7
PICK-3: 2 7 7
PICK-4: 3 8 9 1
ENCORE: 8778818
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 12, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 32,
33, 34, 42, 45, 47, 57, 58, 59, 63, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BACON
CANOE
PINE
PUCK
SALMON
TOQUE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
