Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 3, 2023

After all, you don't want to wind up like one of those lottery winners who make rash decisions like not remaining anonymous or not working with a trusted financial planner before putting their winnings to work. Hey, that's what can happen when you cash in a winning lottery ticket, temporarily join the top 1% of income earners, and fall off the cliff financially after making bad post-lottery decisions. Your lottery winnings are an asset, and assets require smart management in order to grow in value over time.