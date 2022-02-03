U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.50
    -41.75 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,477.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,788.25
    -326.25 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.20
    -11.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.83
    -0.43 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,040.89
    -1,375.71 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.65
    -33.82 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,216.17
    -317.43 (-1.15%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 2, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 02/02/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 07, 09, 23, 26 & 32. Bonus 42.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53766920-04

ONTARIO 49
5, 11, 14, 21, 32 & 44. Bonus 7.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-S, A-C, 4-D, Q-D, 10-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 18, 21, 25, 33 & 36 Bonus 26.

PICK-2: 7 3

PICK-3: 5 4 6

PICK-4: 2 0 3 5

ENCORE: 2507891

DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 13, 23, 31, 33, 37, 40, 41,
44, 46, 48, 51, 53, 56, 60, 61, 66, 67.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 6

PICK-3: 0 2 2

PICK-4: 0 6 4 9

ENCORE: 4665726

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 12, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31, 34, 36,
37, 50, 51, 53, 54, 56, 60, 62, 63, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

DONUTS

FREEDOM

POUTINE

PRAIRIES

PUCK

SNOW

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c9596.html

Recommended Stories