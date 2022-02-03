Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 2, 2022
TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 02/02/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 07, 09, 23, 26 & 32. Bonus 42.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53766920-04
ONTARIO 49
5, 11, 14, 21, 32 & 44. Bonus 7.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-S, A-C, 4-D, Q-D, 10-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 18, 21, 25, 33 & 36 Bonus 26.
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 5 4 6
PICK-4: 2 0 3 5
ENCORE: 2507891
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 13, 23, 31, 33, 37, 40, 41,
44, 46, 48, 51, 53, 56, 60, 61, 66, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 0 2 2
PICK-4: 0 6 4 9
ENCORE: 4665726
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 12, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31, 34, 36,
37, 50, 51, 53, 54, 56, 60, 62, 63, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DONUTS
FREEDOM
POUTINE
PRAIRIES
PUCK
SNOW
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
