Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 8, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday  08/06/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
06, 22, 32, 39, 40 & 46 Bonus 26.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
18010481-03 

ONTARIO 49
5, 9, 24, 25, 38 & 49. Bonus 15. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: A-D, 7-D, 10-C, 5-C, 7-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 4, 5, 11, 28 & 30 Bonus 38. 

PICK-2: 2 5

PICK-3: 4 3 5

PICK-4: 7 7 7 8

ENCORE: 0879387 

DAILY KENO
4, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 25, 27, 30, 31,
35, 37, 42, 43, 46, 58, 60, 62, 67, 69. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 8

PICK-3: 3 2 3

PICK-4: 6 1 2 2

ENCORE: 8237779 

DAILY KENO
4, 9, 12, 13, 24, 28, 29, 32, 40, 41,
44, 46, 48, 51, 58, 60, 66, 67, 68, 69.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

BEAVER

CANOE

MAPLE

TOBOGGAN

TOQUE

 

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

