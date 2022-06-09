Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 8, 2022
Wednesday 08/06/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
06, 22, 32, 39, 40 & 46 Bonus 26.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
18010481-03
ONTARIO 49
5, 9, 24, 25, 38 & 49. Bonus 15.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 7-D, 10-C, 5-C, 7-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 4, 5, 11, 28 & 30 Bonus 38.
PICK-2: 2 5
PICK-3: 4 3 5
PICK-4: 7 7 7 8
ENCORE: 0879387
DAILY KENO
4, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 25, 27, 30, 31,
35, 37, 42, 43, 46, 58, 60, 62, 67, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 8
PICK-3: 3 2 3
PICK-4: 6 1 2 2
ENCORE: 8237779
DAILY KENO
4, 9, 12, 13, 24, 28, 29, 32, 40, 41,
44, 46, 48, 51, 58, 60, 66, 67, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
BEAVER
CANOE
MAPLE
TOBOGGAN
TOQUE
