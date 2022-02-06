Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 5, 2022
TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 05/02/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 09, 12, 14, 23 & 24 Bonus No 10
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
54702233-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 6, 10, 17, 36 & 47. Bonus 41.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $570,000
3, 8, 23, 36, 41 & 43. Bonus 24.
Early Bird: 18, 32, 39 & 42.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-S, 5-D, 3-C, 9-C, 10-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 3, 6, 15, 18 & 38 Bonus 33.
PICK-2: 8 9
PICK-3: 6 0 2
PICK-4: 1 1 5 3
ENCORE: 6669355
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 16, 18, 22, 24, 28,
43, 47, 48, 56, 61, 62, 63, 65, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 3
PICK-3: 5 6 7
PICK-4: 0 3 9 4
ENCORE: 8232334
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 14, 17, 18, 20, 28, 30, 31, 33,
38, 39, 40, 42, 45, 51, 55, 58, 59, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
HOCKEY
LUMBERJACK
MITTENS
PADDLE
PINE
SNOWMOBILE
