U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,445.47
    -32.73 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 5, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 05/02/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 09, 12, 14, 23 & 24 Bonus No 10

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
54702233-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 6, 10, 17, 36 & 47. Bonus 41.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $570,000
3, 8, 23, 36, 41 & 43. Bonus 24.

Early Bird: 18, 32, 39 & 42.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-S, 5-D, 3-C, 9-C, 10-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 3, 6, 15, 18 & 38 Bonus 33.

PICK-2: 8 9

PICK-3: 6 0 2

PICK-4: 1 1 5 3

ENCORE: 6669355

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 16, 18, 22, 24, 28,
43, 47, 48, 56, 61, 62, 63, 65, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 3

PICK-3: 5 6 7

PICK-4: 0 3 9 4

ENCORE: 8232334

DAILY KENO
4, 7, 14, 17, 18, 20, 28, 30, 31, 33,
38, 39, 40, 42, 45, 51, 55, 58, 59, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

HOCKEY

LUMBERJACK

MITTENS

PADDLE

PINE

SNOWMOBILE

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/06/c0036.html

Recommended Stories