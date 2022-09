Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 23, 2022

TheStreet.com

Well, all the folks who chased stocks into the 200-day moving average on the S&P 500 have done a 180 and are now as bearish as possible. Helene Meisler has told us for years that there's nothing like price to change investor sentiment, and we're seeing that today as stocks break support, sink toward the mid-June lows and investors act like the market hasn't been in a bear market for most of 2022. As you probably already know, my short-term trend filter is the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA).