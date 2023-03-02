U.S. markets open in 8 hours 16 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 1, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 01/03/2023 

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 08, 10, 14, 34 & 35. Bonus No 44 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47103515-01  

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 20, 21 & 28. Bonus 22. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-S, 9-C, 3-H, 8-D, K-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:

5, 13, 18, 33, 36 & 37  Bonus 7. 

PICK-2: 8 2 

PICK-3: 3 0 2 

PICK-4: 8 2 2 7 

ENCORE: 2928271 

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 22, 25, 29, 31, 39,
48, 50, 51, 57, 58, 59, 60, 62, 67, 68. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 3  

PICK-3: 6 4 9  

PICK-4: 1 3 6 0  

ENCORE: 9425328  

DAILY KENO

2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 18, 20,
21, 24, 31, 32, 40, 41, 53, 54, 59, 60. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CEDAR

MITTENS

PINE

SHOVEL

TOQUE

WINTER

 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c2533.html

