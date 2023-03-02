Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 1, 2023
Wednesday 01/03/2023
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 08, 10, 14, 34 & 35. Bonus No 44
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47103515-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 20, 21 & 28. Bonus 22.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-S, 9-C, 3-H, 8-D, K-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 13, 18, 33, 36 & 37 Bonus 7.
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 3 0 2
PICK-4: 8 2 2 7
ENCORE: 2928271
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 22, 25, 29, 31, 39,
48, 50, 51, 57, 58, 59, 60, 62, 67, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 3
PICK-3: 6 4 9
PICK-4: 1 3 6 0
ENCORE: 9425328
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 18, 20,
21, 24, 31, 32, 40, 41, 53, 54, 59, 60.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CEDAR
MITTENS
PINE
SHOVEL
TOQUE
WINTER
