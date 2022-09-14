U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 13, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 13/09/2022

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $65 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
09, 10, 14, 32, 35, 36 & 46 Bonus 47

MAXMILLION:
02, 04, 05, 11, 25, 37 & 45
02, 05, 18, 21, 22, 38 & 41
02, 08, 10, 15, 27, 29 & 49
03, 20, 22, 28, 29, 37 & 44
09, 18, 27, 38, 41, 43 & 46
14, 19, 20, 29, 41, 48 & 49
14, 28, 29, 34, 39, 42 & 43
25, 27, 33, 34, 38, 41 & 48

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c5739.html

