Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 5, 2022
TORONTO, March 5, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 05/03/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 09, 10, 32, 38 & 40 Bonus No 44
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
42473586-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 19, 21 & 46. Bonus 17.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,980,000
6, 26, 35, 39, 42 & 43. Bonus 36.
Early Bird: 11, 24, 33 & 44.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-H, 5-D, 7-C, 8-C, 4-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 8, 12, 14, 17 & 34 Bonus 5.
PICK-2: 6 9
PICK-3: 7 1 0
PICK-4: 6 9 1 4
ENCORE: 1044633
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 14, 17, 20, 24, 30, 35, 36,
38, 39, 40, 45, 53, 58, 61, 64, 66, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 2
PICK-3: 1 1 1
PICK-4: 8 1 7 9
ENCORE: 8584538
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 11, 14, 19, 22, 26, 28, 32,
33, 35, 38, 52, 55, 56, 58, 61, 62, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CANOE
FOREST
FREEDOM
MOOSE
SKIING
SYRUP
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
