Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 5, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 05/03/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 09, 10, 32, 38 & 40 Bonus No 44

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
42473586-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 19, 21 & 46. Bonus 17.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,980,000
6, 26, 35, 39, 42 & 43. Bonus 36.

Early Bird: 11, 24, 33 & 44.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-H, 5-D, 7-C, 8-C, 4-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 8, 12, 14, 17 & 34 Bonus 5.

PICK-2: 6 9

PICK-3: 7 1 0

PICK-4: 6 9 1 4

ENCORE: 1044633

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 14, 17, 20, 24, 30, 35, 36,
38, 39, 40, 45, 53, 58, 61, 64, 66, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 2

PICK-3: 1 1 1

PICK-4: 8 1 7 9

ENCORE: 8584538

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 11, 14, 19, 22, 26, 28, 32,
33, 35, 38, 52, 55, 56, 58, 61, 62, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

FOREST

FREEDOM

MOOSE

SKIING

SYRUP

Recommended Stories