Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 30, 2022

Reuters

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday she does not see distress in U.S. financial markets that would alter the central bank's campaign to lower very high levels of inflation through interest rate hikes. While "no one knows for sure" if there is a big problem lurking in the financial sector right now, "so far, we haven't seen the kind of market dysfunction, even through what's happening in the global markets right now, we haven't seen that in the U.S. markets," Mester said in an interview on CNBC. Mester touched on market conditions amid very unsettled conditions across the globe.